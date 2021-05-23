Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$88.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.15. The firm has a market cap of C$71.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

