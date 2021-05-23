Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.30. 1,539,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

