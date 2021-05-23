New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:NYC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

