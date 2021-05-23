New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.82 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $115.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $580.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.62 million to $582.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $638.32 million, with estimates ranging from $583.43 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

