New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

