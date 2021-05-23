New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Fortress Energy (NFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.