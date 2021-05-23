Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$476.46 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

