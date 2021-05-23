Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$476.46 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

