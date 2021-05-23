Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $122,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

