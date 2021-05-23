NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Down 58.8% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $4.49 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00850405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.84 or 0.07936604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00078014 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

