Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,623 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 432,698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

XRAY opened at $67.48 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

