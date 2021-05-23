Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,112 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $8,792,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 331,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,285,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $177.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

