Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $3.48 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

MRVL opened at $46.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

