Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after acquiring an additional 932,088 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

