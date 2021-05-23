Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

