Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,464 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.34 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

