Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 542 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $332.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $338.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $67,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,030 shares of company stock worth $23,741,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

