National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 437,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.