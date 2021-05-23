National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 647,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,604. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.