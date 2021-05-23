National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 647,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,604. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

