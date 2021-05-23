National Bankshares Raises Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

TSE PVG opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.07. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.