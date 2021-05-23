National Bankshares Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$16.28 and a one year high of C$32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.