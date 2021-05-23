National Bank Financial Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

Shares of K opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market cap of C$12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,129.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

