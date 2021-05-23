National Bank Financial Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.07.

TSE CS opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,715,073.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

