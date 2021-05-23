National Bank Financial Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.01.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

