National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TKO stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$773.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.92. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Insiders have sold 363,000 shares of company stock worth $919,770 in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

