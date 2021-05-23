National Bank Financial Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$14.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

