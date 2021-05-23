Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLLGF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

