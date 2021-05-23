M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,345 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,706 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,246,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.