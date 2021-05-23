M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,182 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SAP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.85. The stock had a trading volume of 335,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,666. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

