M&T Bank Corp Invests $2.59 Million in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,777,705 shares of company stock worth $126,396,128 in the last quarter.

MAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE MAX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.04. 209,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

