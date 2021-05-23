M&T Bank Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,506. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

