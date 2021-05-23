M&T Bank Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Insulet by 13.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,482,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

Shares of PODD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,819. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.