M&T Bank Corp Has $2.05 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,335 shares of company stock valued at $36,904,054 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $66.50. 2,128,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,578. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

