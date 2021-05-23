mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 52.7% Lower Over Last Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $8.68 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054469 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002729 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016573 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.60 or 0.00792580 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00076860 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.36 or 0.07240251 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

