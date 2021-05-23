Morgan Stanley Lowers Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $24.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

NYSE COMP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,263. Compass has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

