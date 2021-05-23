Morgan Stanley Boosts The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.61.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

