Morgan Stanley Boosts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $27.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.46.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 635,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.79. Repay has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.