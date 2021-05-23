Morgan Stanley Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $102.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $97.38. 195,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,593. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endava will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.