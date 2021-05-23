Morgan Stanley Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $31.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

BWA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 1,539,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,819. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

