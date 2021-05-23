Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 4.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,253. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.88. 926,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,405. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

