MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 2,155,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,528. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $658.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 1.74.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

