Monero Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,383.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $23,383.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.49 or 0.00627795 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

