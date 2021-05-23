Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $2,201,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,422. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $502.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

