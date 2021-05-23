Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,900 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after purchasing an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.63. The company had a trading volume of 134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,249. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $138.33. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

