Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,037 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.32. 1,252,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,545,197. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.