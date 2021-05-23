Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,521. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

