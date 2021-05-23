Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.53 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 159,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

