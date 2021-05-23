Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 27,099,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,050,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

