Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of UDR worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,689. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 231.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

