Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 69.3% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Mithril has a total market cap of $26.09 million and $10.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 69.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00179094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000952 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.