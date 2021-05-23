Mist (MIST) Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Mist has a market cap of $2.59 million and $424,262.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 62.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00741803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074669 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

