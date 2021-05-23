Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $22.76 million and $474,416.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00023101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00383543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00187152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.97 or 0.00727088 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,923,649 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

